Using their platforms to make change. Influencers Addison Rae, Griffin Johnson, Bryant Eslava, the Rae family and SwagBoyQ are looking toward the future by backing a new renewable crypto mining company.

Gryphon Digital Mining announced that the firm reached a deal to go public on the Nasdaq through a merger with data management firm Sphere 3D. The development comes amid ongoing discussions about how to solve the problem of fossil-fuel consumption to support the mining of bitcoin and other increasingly popular cryptocurrencies.

Gryphon Digital Mining is the first firm to use 100 percent renewable energy to produce bitcoin. The company has also signed the Crypto Climate Accord, which commits participants to being carbon neutral by 2030. Gryphon has already achieved the milestone in 2021.

Rae, 20, is the second most-followed person on TikTok with more than 80 million followers, and her reach is sure to expand after her film He’s All That hits Netflix in August.

“Sustainability is so important to me and my family,” the actress said in a statement. “We are excited to be part of Gryphon, a company that uses 100 percent renewable energy to drive innovation in blockchain technology.”

Rae’s family — father Monty Lopez, mother Sheri Easterling and brothers Enzo and Lucas Lopez — are joining her to invest.

Fellow TikTok star Johnson has more than 10 million followers on the platform and sees the move as intuitive. “Crypto is shaping the future of currency, and as a young entrepreneur, I want to make sure I am a part of that shift with the best in the business,” the influencer, 22, said.

The interest of social media stars in Gryphon Digital Mining comes as no surprise. Cryptocurrency has become a tool for financial empowerment and a way to avoid hardship in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The area that was once dominated by money gurus has become more mainstream and accessible, especially to Gen Z. In fact, according to a study published earlier this month, the generation is more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies than traditional stocks.

Rae opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in July 2020 about how she managed her sudden fame. “I’ve learned a lot,” she explained. “But I think most importantly I have learned that I am more sensitive yet stronger than I thought.”

She has relied on her newfound friends for guidance too. “The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she noted. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”