Adele Celebrates 30th Birthday With Titanic-Themed Bash: Photos!

Never let go of this moment! Adele celebrated her 30th birthday with a Titanic-themed bash — and she went as Rose Dawson.

The singer wore a similar beaded red dress that Rose (Kate Winslet) wore when Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) joined her for a first class dinner after saving her life in the James Cameron-directed 1997 movie. The bash included a re-creation of the infamous grand staircase and clock and life vest props, which she and attendees wore while dancing.

Bonus: The star, who showed off a slimmer figure during her big night, even wore a replica of Rose’s diamond and sapphire “Heart of the Ocean” necklace.

“Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me,” the “Hello” songstress captioned a pic of herself in costume. “My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!”

She also gave a shout-out to Donald Glover, who hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. “Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x.”

The multi-Grammy winner has gushed over her love for the Oscar-winning film several times in the past. In February 2016, she cheered on DiCaprio ahead of the Oscars with a throwback photo from Titanic. “Good luck Leo! Everyone loves you because you’re the best. Meet me at the clock anytime bruv X,” she wrote.

Back in January, she even wore a shirt featuring Celine Dion and the large ship while posing with the Canadian singer after one of her shows. Dion shared the pic on Instagram and wrote that she was “thrilled” that Adele attended her concert. Dion, of course, sang the Titanic theme song “My Heart Will Go On.”

