Adele revealed she has a fungal infection after spending every weekend wearing Spanx on stage.

“My tits are sweating,” the “I Drink Wine” singer, 35, admitted during her Friday, June 16, concert in Las Vegas. “Do you know what my doctor gave me? It is a bit crude, but I never knew it existed. Me and my team were talking about it earlier.”

Adele launched her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum in November 2022 and the initial run ended in March. She returned for a second run that began on Friday and will continue through November.

She typically takes the stage in her iconic black evening gowns, but the shapewear underneath her costumes are causing trouble.

“Because, obviously, when I do my shows, I wear Spanx to keep it all in and make it all fit me. And I sweat a lot and it doesn’t go anywhere. So, basically, I just sit in my own sweat, and my doctor gave me Jock Itch [cream]. Do you guys know what it is?” Adele explained mid-show.

The England native quipped that she felt like a really sporty gal given her condition.

“So it looks like I am an athlete, basically, so I have to squirt it on myself,” Adele revealed. “I don’t know why the f–k I just told you that. … I’m basically just talking to myself in front of 4,000 people.”

The singer later advised her crew to turn up the air. “Can you make sure my fans are turned up on the floor? Because I’m sweating like a dog,” she said.

Adele wears one outfit each weekend. “We realized that is more authentic to her to stay in one look,” stylist Jamie Mizrahi told the Wall Street Journal in November 2022.

Adele initially commissioned 20 custom gowns for the first leg of her Vegas residency. Givenchy, Nina Ricci and Harris Reed contributed to her stage wardrobe.

To celebrate Pride month, the Grammy Award winner added a colorful accent to her look. She wore a black custom Christopher John Rogers gown made of heavy crêpe, silk charmeuse and crêpe de chine. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and was cinched at the waist before flowing into her rainbow train.

Between Las Vegas shows, Adele commutes back to Los Angeles, which is where longtime boyfriend Rich Paul is located. The two were first linked in July 2021 and have been going strong ever since. The sports agent was even spotted with Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while watching the “Set Fire to the Rain” singer perform in London’s Hyde Park last year. The former spouses share 10-year-old son Angelo.