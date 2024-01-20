Afrojack is known as a DJ, but his artistic skills extend beyond music.

“My hidden talent is drawing,” the 36-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “I can draw anything like a photocopy — it’s a very useless but cool party trick.”

His talents are mainly behind the turntables. While Afrojack (real name Nick Leonardus van de Wall) isn’t exactly an artist in the kitchen, he tells Us that he does have one specialty: “I make a great egg white and cheese sandwich.”

Scroll down learn more fun facts about Afrojack:

1. My favorite place to vacation is Miami.

2. My first job was as a waiter at a local restaurant.

3. My first car was a Suzuki Swift.

5. On Sundays, you can usually find me at a festival or a pool party.

6. The best piece of advice I’ve received is to enjoy life.

7. The Dutch foods I miss the most while on tour are bitterballen and frikandel.

8. My favorite movie is Inception.

10. I feel like there’s always more [levels] to be reached, so I don’t feel I’ve “made it” yet.

11. My go-to cocktail is straight vodka.

12. People are surprised to learn I’m very tall when they meet me.

13. I was starstruck meeting Max Martin at Clive Davis’ Grammy party.

14. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my tailor-made pants. It’s hard to find pants that are in my size.

15. I collect technology, old game consoles, sneakers and music.

16. I can’t leave the house without my sunglasses. They always give me a feeling of extra privacy.

17. My favorite workouts are biking, walking, dancing, skating and snowboarding.

18. My favorite moment at my wedding was when [my wife, Elettra Lamborghini], said, “I do!”

19. I never had a celebrity crush growing up.

20. The first concert I attended was Carl Cox & Friends at Rotterdam Ahoy.

21. My favorite cheat meal is anything with peanut butter.

22. My favorite song to play on piano is “Moonlight Sonata” by Beethoven.

23. My favorite TV series right now is The Simpsons — still after all these years.

24. My favorite book is Out of Your Mind by Alan Watts.

25. An essential for my pre- and post-performance recharge is Smartwater Alkaline with Antioxidants. It provides the elevated hydration necessary to power me through any set.