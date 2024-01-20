Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Afrojack’s Hidden Talent Reveals He Is Even More Artistic Than You Think (Exclusive)

By
Afrojack s Hidden Talent Reveals He Is Even More Artistic Than You Think
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Afrojack is known as a DJ, but his artistic skills extend beyond music.

“My hidden talent is drawing,” the 36-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me feature. “I can draw anything like a photocopy — it’s a very useless but cool party trick.”

His talents are mainly behind the turntables. While Afrojack (real name Nick Leonardus van de Wall) isn’t exactly an artist in the kitchen, he tells Us that he does have one specialty: “I make a great egg white and cheese sandwich.”

Scroll down learn more fun facts about Afrojack:

1. My favorite place to vacation is Miami.

Afrojack s Hidden Talent Reveals He Is Even More Artistic Than You Think
pawel.gaul/Getty Images

2. My first job was as a waiter at a local restaurant.

Merrin Dungey Was Once Faye Dunaway’s Assistant for 3 Months

Related: Stars' First Jobs Before They Were Famous

3. My first car was a Suzuki Swift.

4. I make a great egg white and cheese sandwich.

5. On Sundays, you can usually find me at a festival or a pool party.

6. The best piece of advice I’ve received is to enjoy life.

7. The Dutch foods I miss the most while on tour are bitterballen and frikandel.

Afrojack s Hidden Talent Reveals He Is Even More Artistic Than You Think
Dolores Preciado/Getty Images

 

8. My favorite movie is Inception.

9. My hidden talent is drawing. I can draw anything like a photocopy — it’s a very useless but cool party trick.

10. I feel like there’s always more [levels] to be reached, so I don’t feel I’ve “made it” yet.

11. My go-to cocktail is straight vodka.

Celebrity-Approved Summer Cocktail Recipes

Related: Celebrity-Approved Cocktail Recipes

12. People are surprised to learn I’m very tall when they meet me.

13. I was starstruck meeting Max Martin at Clive Davis’ Grammy party.

14. My favorite items in my wardrobe are my tailor-made pants. It’s hard to find pants that are in my size.

15. I collect technology, old game consoles, sneakers and music.

16. I can’t leave the house without my sunglasses. They always give me a feeling of extra privacy.

17. My favorite workouts are biking, walking, dancing, skating and snowboarding.

Afrojack s Hidden Talent Reveals He Is Even More Artistic Than You Think
Science Photo Library/Getty Images

18. My favorite moment at my wedding was when [my wife, Elettra Lamborghini], said, “I do!”

19. I never had a celebrity crush growing up.

Selena Gomez Reveals She Wrote Cole Sprouse’s Name on Her Wall as a Kid

Related: Stars and Their Celeb Crushes

20. The first concert I attended was Carl Cox & Friends at Rotterdam Ahoy.

21. My favorite cheat meal is anything with peanut butter.

22. My favorite song to play on piano is “Moonlight Sonata” by Beethoven.

23. My favorite TV series right now is The Simpsons — still after all these years.

weekend-deals-jan-20

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

Afrojack s Hidden Talent Reveals He Is Even More Artistic Than You Think
20th Century Fox

24. My favorite book is Out of Your Mind by Alan Watts.

25. An essential for my pre- and post-performance recharge is Smartwater Alkaline with Antioxidants. It provides the elevated hydration necessary to power me through any set.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!