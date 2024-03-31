Aimee Teegarden has fond childhood memories tied to Easter, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t crying involved each holiday.

“Every single Easter, my grandmother would have a big egg hunt for myself, brother and my cousin,” Teegarden, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her latest Hallmark Channel movie, An Easter Bloom.

The actress recalled her cousin, who was an only child, taking “her time doing things and being very competitive.” However, her slow and steady approach didn’t help her win.

“I would just lap her in the backyard and every year it always ended in tears,” Teegarden confessed, letting out a laugh. “It wasn’t about the candy — I’m not that much of a candy person — but just it was the competitiveness of it.”

Related: 15 Easter-Approved Movies Perfect for the Spring Holiday: ‘Hop,’ More Spring has sprung! Once Easter lovers are done hunting for eggs and putting on their Easter bonnets for brunch, it’s time to hunker down at home for a movie marathon. Animated films, including Hop, Zootopia and Peter Rabbit, are only a few of the Easter-approved movies viewers can choose from while eating their holiday candies […]

Despite the childhood heartbreak, the Hallmark personality said she’s continued the tradition in some way as she has grown.

“Every year we kind of tend to do some kind of different sort of Easter egg hunt,” she told Us. “Whether it’s for the dogs and having little Easter eggs hidden around the backyard or things like that.”

Teegarden insisted that when it comes to a hunt it’s “quantity over anything else.”

Related: So Hoppy Together! How Celebrity Couples Celebrate Easter Through the Years Hoppily ever after! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Prince William and Princess Kate and more celebrity couples have dutifully given fans a glimpse of their memorable Easter celebrations through the years. Legend donned a full-body rabbit costume to surprise daughter Luna and son Miles during the holiday in April 2021. While Luna knew the Voice coach […]

Easter egg hunts may not be Teegarden’s only spring tradition now that she’s starred in Hallmark’s An Easter Bloom, which premiered earlier this month. In the film, she plays a flower farmer who enters a floral design competition to save her family’s land following a big loss in her life.

Before filming the project, Teegarden took a flower arranging class in Vancouver alongside her costar Frances Flanagan, who plays her flower mentor, Lori, in the movie.

“We had such a ball and we learned so much about flower arranging things that I had never thought of before,” Teegarden told Us, explaining that she used to put in the greenery in first when building a vase bouquet.

She learned that tactic is “apparently not the way to do it, which was kind of mind blowing” for the actress. Instead, Teegarden was taught to “build within your hand” or place the flowers in the vessel first.

Related: Does Every Hallmark Character Really Have the Same Job? Us Investigates Hallmark Channel movies often stick to a formula — and when it comes to similar character jobs, fans have noticed. “More than once, I’ve been a pastry chef or a chef,” Lacey Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “So people always ask me like, ‘Do you like to cook?’ I actually, genuinely, love […]

“It was very fascinating and interesting,” Teegarden recalled, noting that on set “so much of it is already done for you. So we didn’t get to use as many of those flower skills as we had picked up, but it was really fun.”

When it comes to her favorite flowers, the Friday Night Lights alum told Us she’d lean toward peonies because they’re “always lovely and they [are] always available in October around my birthday.”

Teegarden added, “I feel like peonies or Jasmine, which always smells really nice.”

An Easter Bloom is streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.