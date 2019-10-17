



Taking a side. Alec Baldwin spoke out about the nationwide college admissions scandal and sent support to Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy.

“I don’t think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison. That includes past cases as well,” the actor, 61, tweeted on Wednesday, October 16. “Community service, fines, yes. But prison time, no.”

Baldwin added: “My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy and their family.”

I don’t think anyone involved in the college fraud cases should go to prison. That includes past cases as well.

Community service, fines, yes.

But prison time, no.

My heart goes out to Felicity, Bill Macy and their family. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 16, 2019

When another Twitter user accused the Saturday Night Live star of taking a “tone deaf” approach to the situation, he stood his ground. “Community service is better,” Baldwin countered. “The demonization of wealth in this country is mind blowing. A country built on both freedoms and commerce. Now, all success is scrutinized. Merely to succeed, especially financially, invites scrutiny, judgment, abuse.”

Huffman, 56, reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Tuesday, October 15. The actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison in September. She also must pay a $30,000 fine as well as complete a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

The Desperate Housewives alum pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May following her March arrest, after paying $15,000 to boost her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. She and Macy, 69, who wed in September 1997, are also parents of daughter Georgia, 17.

According to a source, the When They See Us star is “in general population, and she didn’t ask to be put in isolation.”

In fact, Huffman expects “no special treatment” during her prison stint. “This ordeal has upended her life and, frankly, career going forward,” the insider added. “She just wanted to serve the sentence and move on.”

The American Crime alum plans to make the most of her experience, too. “She wants to take the short time there to learn as much as possible about how the other inmates ended up in prison,” the source noted. “Prison justice reform is a very important cause for Felicity.”

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin was spotted at yoga in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Full House alum, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty to fraud charges after being accused of paying $500,000 to designate their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, as crew recruits at the University of Southern California.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!