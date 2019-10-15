Lori Loughlin headed to yoga on Tuesday, October 15, as Felicity Huffman, another Hollywood star implicated in the nationwide college admissions scheme, began her 14-day prison sentence.

Loughlin, 56, stepped out in Los Angeles dressed in blue yoga pants and a bright pink jacket with matching sandals, hiding her face with a large visor and dark sunglasses.

The Fuller House actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges after they were arrested in March. They are accused of paying $500,000 to get the couple’s two daughters — Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20 — designated as crew team recruits at the University of Southern California.

Meanwhile, outside San Francisco, Huffman, 56, started serving time on Tuesday. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud charges in May after being accused of paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA,” a representative for the Desperate Housewives alum told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday. “Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions. She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

A source told Us that the When They See Us star — who also shares a 17-year-old daughter, Georgia, with husband William H. Macy — “wasn’t expressing any fears” about the prison stay. “She wants to take the short time there to learn as much as possible about how the other inmates ended up in prison,” the source added. “Prison justice reform is a very important cause for Felicity. She was interviewed for placement a few weeks ago.”

The insider revealed that Huffman didn’t ask to be put in isolation and will be in general population. “[She is] expecting no special treatment,” the source explained. “This ordeal has upended her life and, frankly, career going forward. She just wanted to serve the sentence and move on.”

