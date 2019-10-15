



Eager to move forward. Felicity Huffman is staying positive after reporting to prison on Tuesday, October 15.

“Felicity wasn’t expressing any fears about going to prison because she is only going to be there a short time,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She wants to take the short time there to learn as much as possible about how the other inmates ended up in prison. Prison justice reform is a very important cause for Felicity. She was interviewed for placement a few weeks ago.”

The source tells Us that the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, “will be in general population, and she didn’t ask to be put in isolation” for her 14-day sentence.

“[She is] expecting no special treatment,” the source adds. “This ordeal has upended her life and, frankly, career going forward. She just wanted to serve the sentence and move on.”

Huffman surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Tuesday to begin her two-week sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” Huffman’s representative said in a statement to Us. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

The actress had been ordered to report to prison by October 25 after being sentenced to 14 days behind bars during a September 13 court hearing.

“Felicity is grateful she only received 14 days in prison,” a source previously Us exclusively. “She will serve the sentence, perform the community service, not expecting nor wanting any special favors. This process has been incredibly humbling for Felicity.”

FBI agents arrested Huffman at gunpoint on March 12 for paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. The When They See Us star and William H. Macy, to whom she has been married since 1997, also share 17-year-old daughter Georgia.

Huffman accepted responsibility for her actions in a statement released on April 8. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” she said at the time. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

The Emmy winner formally entered her guilty plea on fraud charges on May 13.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were among the 50 other people who were indicted in March for their alleged roles in the nationwide bribery scam. The Full House alum, 55, and the fashion designer, 56, were accused of paying $500,000 to designate their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, as crew team recruits for the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded not guilty in April.

