Alex-Rodriguez-Dances-With-Daughters-At-Jennifer-Lopez-Concert

Look who’s “On the Floor”! As Jennifer Lopez performed at the Philadelphia stop of her It’s My Party concert tour, fiancé Alex Rodriguez danced in the front row with his daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, and the singer’s daughter, Emme, 11. Video taken at the concert on Saturday, July 20, shows A-Rod front and center in the audience, jumping up and down as his bride-to-be sings her hit “Dance Again.”

The former New York Yankees star, 43, also showed his support for Lopez, 49, in one of her recent YouTube uploads. In that video, Rodriguez reassured the pop star after what she called a “tough” show.

“It was the best show I’ve seen so far,” he said, complimenting Lopez and her backup performers. “You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down and you still came back up and had the best show.”

He continued: “You don’t see how great you are. You really have no idea. Baby, nobody’s looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound.”

Lopez later raved about the pep talk to her longtime manager, Benny Medina. “That’s why I love him and I’m gonna marry him,” she said of Rodriguez. “Whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever.”

Rodriguez popped the question to Lopez with a $1.4 million, 15-carat classic emerald-cut diamond engagement ring during a Bahamas trip in February.

“Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

Rodriguez shares Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2008. Lopez, meanwhile, has been married three times: to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and to Marc Anthony — with whom she shares Emme and twin brother Max — from 2004 to 2014. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004.

