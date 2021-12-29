Woman of the hour! Alex Rodriguez paid tribute to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis on her 49th birthday — and shared throwback photos from their marriage and beyond.

“Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life,” the 46-year-old retired athlete wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 28. “Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!”

The former New York Yankees player, who was married to Scurtis from 2002 to 2008, gave his her a shout-out for how she’s raised their two daughters, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13.

“You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters,” Rodriguez continued. “You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become.”

The New York native called himself “extremely lucky” to coparent with Scurtis because of how involved they both are in their girls’ lives.

“Most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100,” he wrote. “Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that.”

Rodriguez — who shared photos of the exes with their kids through the years, including moments with the former psychology teacher’s now-husband, Angel Nichols — concluded by describing how grateful he is that Scurtis made him a father.

“Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia,” he added. “Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have. ❤️.”

Us Weekly previously reported that Rodriguez and Scurtis spend “a lot of time together” with their daughters, especially after the former baseball player split from Jennifer Lopez in April.

“It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month, noting that the former spouses planned to celebrate Christmas as a unit alongside Nichols, with whom Scurtis shares 5-year-old daughter Camilla.

Rodriguez has had “more downtime” since calling off his engagement to the Hustlers actress, 52, earlier this year. “[He] genuinely enjoys hanging out with his family,” the source said, adding that the retired MLB star is in a “good place” with Scurtis.

The blended family, who celebrated Thanksgiving together in November, have become even closer following Rodriguez and Lopez’s breakup. “[Cynthia] wasn’t the biggest fan of [J. Lo],” a second insider told Us in June, noting that Natasha and Ella are “happy to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”