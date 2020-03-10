Alex Rodriguez Plays Coy About Double Date With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Playing it cool! Alex Rodriguez kept his lips sealed when asked about his double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Miami earlier this year.

The former Yankees player, 44, expertly dodged a question about the royal outing during an appearance on The Tonight Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 9. Jimmy Fallon grilled Rodriguez about who footed the bill at their dinner in a new segment called “Q & A-Rod” — but the retired athlete wasn’t fazed.

“I signed an NDA,” Rodriguez teased with a wide grin on his face. “Non-disclosure.”

Fallon, 45, laughed along with the audience, joking back, “So that means you did!”

Days before Rodriguez’s fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, took the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, the couple was spotted dining with Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, in the 1Hotel South Beach in Miami. The double date took place prior to Harry and Meghan’s JPMorgan speaking engagement and was one of the first times they were seen after confirming their decision to step back from the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote via Instagram upon announcing their decision in January. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Since declaring their unprecedented move, the retired actress and her husband have made a home for themselves in Canada with their 10-month-old son, Archie. A source previously told Us Weekly that they’re “adapting to life in North America” and are “genuinely happy” establishing their new roots.

Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. for their final set of royal engagements earlier this month, and reunited with Prince William and Duchess Kate at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday. As the couples arrived at Westminster Abbey in London, the tension between them was palpable. The duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, barely acknowledged Harry and Meghan, who both smiled and waved as the couple approached them at the service.

“When you compare Harry and Meghan’s interaction with William and Kate to their interactions with the other people around them, it gives you a sense [that] something is up — we just don’t know what,” body language expert Blanca Cobb told Us shortly after the event. “Meghan and Harry were smiling at Kate and William, but even when Kate turns around to sit down there’s absolutely no smile on her face — none. So that leads us to believe that something is going on.”