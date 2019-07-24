



Someone pass the tissues! Alex Rodriguez paid tribute to his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, on her birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday, July 24.

Lopez’s 50th birthday got off to a great start, as her husband-to-be shared a sweet montage video to celebrate the occasion.

The clip opened with a loving message from the former New York Yankees player. “Hi, baby girl. Just wanna wish you a happy birthday,” Rodriguez, 43, began. “I cannot believe this baby girl. Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do.”

Rodriguez continued to praise the Grammy winner, adding: “You’re simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

He concluded his message by saying, “Te quiero mucho,” which translates to “I Love you very much.”

The nearly two-minute clip featured several intimate shots, including one of the couple with their kids — Lopez’s 11-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14 — sweetly gathered in bed together. Additionally, footage of the pair at the Met Gala in May, the singer performing during her It’s My Party tour and many moments of the duo locking lips also appeared.

In the loving tribute’s caption, Rodriguez thanked Lopez “for inviting all of us to share this special day with you.” The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer, meanwhile, left an adorable response in the comments section.

“I’m crying …. I love our life … I love you so much,” she replied. “Thank you, my beautiful Macho.”

The athlete’s birthday tribute to the Hustlers star comes several weeks after he comforted her after a “tough show” on her tour. In the “It’s My Party Tour Diary: Volume One” Youtube video, a tearful Lopez was highly critical of her performance until Rodriguez reassured her that it was the “best show I’ve seen so far.”

“You guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby,” he said in the July 6 clip. “You were down and you still came back up and had the best show.”

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017. The MLB Tonight commentator later proposed in March with a 15-carat diamond engagement ring valued at $1.4 million.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 24, that Lopez “feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with.”

