Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic message just after his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce from her husband, Ben Affleck.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” a years-old quote attributed to Rodriguez, 49, read via The Concept’s Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. The retired MLB star reposted the graphic on his Instagram Story.

Rodriguez did not further explain his decision to reshare the quote, which he posted about an hour after news broke that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 51.

Us confirmed on Tuesday that Lopez officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles earlier in the day, listing the date of separation as April 26. Rumors had swirled about the status of Lopez and Affleck’s marriage since May with a source telling Us that month that Affleck had moved out of their shared Los Angeles home. A second source told Us weeks later that the pair were “living separate lives.”

Related: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship Ups and Downs Love after heartbreak! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez both had a series of high-profile relationships before they found love with each other. The “I’m Real” songstress, for her part, has been married three times. She wed producer Ojani Noa in February 1997, but the pair called it quits after only 11 months of marriage. Following […]

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, reunited in May 2021 shortly after Lopez and Rodriguez called off their own engagement. Affleck proposed in April 2022, and they eloped in Las Vegas several months later. Rodriguez held no ill will toward Lopez as she quickly moved on.

“He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a third insider told Us in July 2022. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

Rodriguez, who shares two teen daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, is currently dating personal trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Related: Jennifer Lopez's Dating History As the superstar announces her split with Marc Anthony, look back on her previous relationships with stars like Diddy and Ben Affleck

“Look, she’s been incredible for me and for Cynthia,” Rodriguez exclusively gushed to Us in September 2023. “[Jac is] the only person that can come into coparents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program, [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program.”

He continued, “She’s used to taking care of people that are sick. What I love about what she’s done in [her program] JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing. I see what she’s done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues.”

Thanks to Cordeiro, Rodriguez lost more than 30 pounds.