Alex Rodriguez is a man in love, praising how girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro has made an impact on his daily life after one year together.

“Look, she’s been incredible for me and for Cynthia [Scurtis],” Rodriguez, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, September 11, of his partner, 44, and ex-wife, 50. “[Jac is] the only person that can come into coparents and make us both better. Cynthia has got in incredible shape following the JacFit program [and] I’ve lost 32 pounds following her program.”

Rodriguez, promoting his partnership with OraPharma, noted that because Cordeiro is a former nurse, she “comes from a world of [being] very caring and proactive.”

“She’s used to taking care of people that are sick,” he told Us. “What I love about what she’s done in JacFit and the amount of people that she’s influenced and the reaction that I see from people to her, it’s really mind-blowing.”

He continued: “I see what she’s done in my life, with my health [and with] Cynthia to name a few. She comes at it from a very proactive [place] and helps you get in tremendous shape so you don’t have to hopefully be sick and prevent any type of health issues.”

Us confirmed in October 2022 that Rodriguez had started dating Cordeiro after his whirlwind fling with model Kathryne Padgett. The former MLB star and Cordeiro made their Instagram debut as a couple the following December, posing for a holiday pic with his two daughters: Natasha and Ella. (Rodriguez shares his two children with Scurtis, maintaining an amicable coparenting dynamic following their 2008 divorce.)

Natasha, 18, who is a first-year student at the University of Michigan, and Ella, 15, have since formed a bond with Cordeiro. The fitness trainer even helped Rodriguez move Natasha into her college dorm.

“I went with Jac and we were waiting for Natasha [before we left]. We got there early to her dorms and we saw a handful of parents saying goodbye to their children,” he recalled to Us of move-in day. “And it was funny, every time it was exactly the same. The parents were a mess. The father would go into the driver’s seat, the mom would give the hug to the young man or the young woman, and every time it was like the mom crying and the child consoling, [which was] kind of cute. It was no different with me.”

In addition to working on his physical fitness with Cordeiro, Rodriguez is also prioritizing his dental health. The retired pro athlete joined forces with OraPharma to highlight gum disease, which is a “very chronic, misunderstood under-diagnosed disease.”

“Oral health is connected to total body health and it is important,” he told Us. “And look, some of the awareness to be aware of, you can look at bleeding gums [or] swollen gums when you brush your teeth. I had neither, and thank goodness that I did go see my dentist [who] made me aware of this. And, of course [I was] nervous at first, but once he talked me through it, I knew that it was something that you can manage and improve.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi