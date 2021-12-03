Off the market! Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are engaged six months after the actress went public with their romance.

Daddario, 35, showed off a diamond ring on Thursday, December 2, when sharing recent images of herself in a bathtub as part of an at-home photo shoot. E! News reported the pair’s engagement that same day.

The White Lotus star hinted via Instagram that she was ready to take the next step with the producer, 52, writing that she couldn’t imagine life without him.

“The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion,” she gushed on Thursday. “You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met. … You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh.”

She continued: “I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier.”

Daddario was seen with a rock on her left hand while out in Los Angeles earlier this month. The pair first sparked engagement speculation in October when Daddario was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in a photo shoot she shared via Instagram.

The New York native further fueled the proposal rumors on October 31 when she shared a close-up photo reading lines for a new project — with her ring front and center. The Why Women Kill alum was seen wearing the sparkler at multiple events the following month but didn’t publicly address the rumors.

Daddario made her relationship with Form Instagram official in May, posting two black-and-white photos of them cuddling within the month.

“It was dark and cold and rainy today, a terrible combination, and it didn’t make it warmer to wrap him up in my arms but it did make it all seem lovely and nice and joyful,” she wrote alongside a May 13 snap of her kissing Form, who was previously married to Jordana Brewster, on the side of the head.

Less than two weeks later, the Baywatch actress gave fans a better glimpse of her man, posting a close-up photo of them kissing. “I love you … ‘and even that is an understatement,’” she captioned the May 24 picture.

The Can You Keep a Secret? star jetted off to Europe with her beau the following month, sharing a few moments from their trip via social media.

In July, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere for HBO’s The White Lotus. “The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form,” Daddario joked via Instagram while sharing a snap from the evening with her fans.

Later that month, the twosome attended the ESPYS, again posing together on the red carpet.

While the Songbird actress has been somewhat quiet about when she and Form began their relationship, she has continued to give fans a glimpse at their lives via Instagram — including moments from their travels to New York City, Greece, Paris and more.

The actress was previously linked to Baywatch costar Zac Efron in 2017. Daddario, however, shut down the claims that May.

Form, for his part, was married to The Fast and the Furious actress, 41, for 13 years before Brewster filed for divorce in July 2020. They share two sons: Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5.