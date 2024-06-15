Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola said that she and estranged husband Todd Nepola are going to couples therapy after filing for divorce and even admitted to hooking up amid their separation.

“We’ve gone to therapy. We’re doing couples therapy,” Alexia told cohosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the Saturday, June 15, episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast.

When asked if she and her husband had hooked up with each other since their separation, Alexia answered in the affirmative. “Yes, of course,” she exclaimed. “We’ve done it all. We love each other. We’re super into each other. It’s not because of that.”

Yet Todd filed for divorce from Alexia in April after three years of marriage. While the couple remains separated, with Todd currently living in a different apartment, Alexia said that she wants “deep in [her] heart” to fix her marriage.

Related: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Not all Real Housewives franchises are made to last — or are they? After launching shows in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Beverly Hills, Bravo created the Real Housewives of Miami. Season 1, which starred Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen and Cristy Rice, […]

“I’m madly in love with him and I would want it to work out, so that’s why it’s so difficult,” she shared. “There’s a lot there, a lot to unpack. But, again, I feel that being in the public eye is so much harder and I think that’s one of the reasons that he’s struggling with it. … He does not like [being in the public eye], no.”

Alexia, who has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Miami since it premiered in 2011, went on to repeat that Todd did “not like” being in the public eye at all. She added that RHOM was not on the air when she and Todd first got together during the show’s seven-year hiatus.

“I feel like a lot of men get scared when they’re in a relationship and their lives are so public,” she told Mellencamp and Judge. “He kind of knew what he was getting himself into, but I think once they’re in it, they’re like, ‘Oh, I don’t like this. How do I get out of it?’”

Related: 6 Warning Signs Pointing to RHOM’s Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s Split While The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola’s love story came to an end in April 2024, the warning signs were there for many months. Us Weekly confirmed that Todd filed for divorce from Alexia after nearly three years of marriage. The couple exchanged vows in December 2021 after several years […]

Alexia confirmed she was “blindsided” and “shocked” by Todd’s decision to file for divorce, adding, “I still am, which makes it so much harder.” However, the Housewife admitted that the main issue in her marriage was their communication.

“I just believe that we have to have better communication. You know, I think we’re both strong people and I think that we struggle with the way that we communicate,” she said. “For me, [the marriage] was working. I just thought that there were typical fights and problems that every couple has. But, it’s not how much you fight or how hard you fight, it’s being able to work through those fights and finding resolution and I think that’s where we have our biggest challenge.”