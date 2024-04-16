As Alexia Nepola faces a divorce from her estranged husband, Todd Nepola, new details are being revealed about the couple’s marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 16, the Real Housewives of Miami stars entered into a prenuptial agreement on December 10, 2021, “addressing all of their financial issues.”

Six days later, the pair officially got married during an intimate wedding ceremony in St. Barths.

“This year has been a whirlwind to say the least, but finishing it off as Mr. & Mrs. gives me hope for the years to come,” Alexia, 56, shared via Instagram when confirming her wedding. “Thank you all for your kind wishes and love. 12.16.21.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

The couple’s happily ever after took a big turn when Todd filed for divorce on April 11 after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents, he alleged the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

While the businessman has not publicly commented on the split, Alexia spoke out on social media and said she was surprised by the filing.

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on April 15. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during his difficult time.”

One of those close friends is Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton. In the latest episode of her iHeartRadio “Ay Por Favor” podcast, Patton, 57, expressed complete support for her longtime costar and assured listeners she will speak out when ready.

What’s the Biggest Housewives Moment of All Time?

“When she’s ready to talk about it, she will because Alexia is a sharer and that’s why she’s on a reality show because she knows how to share and be open and be raw and be real,” Patton said. “If there’s anything I know about Alexia, she’s strong and she’s a fighter and resilient. She has been through a lot and she always comes out on the other end shining.”

Related: Inside ‘RHOM’ Star Alexia Nepola's Dramatic Life on and Off Camera Mindy Small/Getty Images The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola knows a thing or two about keeping things real. For five seasons, Nepola has allowed Bravo cameras to capture the highs and lows of her life as a wife, mom and businesswoman. But even when filming stops, the reality star can’t help but find […]

Alexia and Todd have documented their love story – including their wedding – for Bravo. In the most recent season of Real Housewives of Miami, the pair began to face speculation from their costars about financial struggles – claims they denied.

Through any ups and downs in her marriage, Alexia maintained Todd was her forever person.

“I knew that he was going to be the one that I was going to be able to trust,” Alexia shared during the season 4 premiere in December 2021. “I honestly really want to be married to Todd for the rest of my life. He loves me.”