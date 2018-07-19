Alexis Bellino is not afraid to admit that life as a single mom isn’t always easy.

“During this divorce process, I’ve realized what’s important and what has not ever been,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum began in a lengthy Instagram post of her three kids on Wednesday, July 18. “My kids are on cloud nine right now because they are getting top ramen for the first time EVER tonight. I usually cook a four course meal, and limit all junk food like top ramen and sweets, but right now is ‘grace period survival mode.’ Right now we eat on paper plates and just survive.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Jim Bellino filed for divorce from Alexis after 13 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The exes said in a joint statement to Us Weekly on June 28 that they have agreed to share 50/50 custody of 12-year-old old son James and 10-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna. Alexis revealed in her Instagram post that she and Jim switch off taking care of the kids every two days.

“Jim and I are juggling the kids every two days in our main home so that the kids don’t feel this transition so much,” she wrote. “So when it’s my two days to have the kids then I stay here. And vice Versa. Life is in complete chaos for Jim and I. It’s so hectic trying to live out of a suitcase. I never have my s—t together anymore. I’m missing a bag or pair of shoes I needed for the outfit. Or my face wash. Or a brush.”

The reality star concluded: “But it makes my heart happy to know that these kiddos don’t feel this- they didn’t even want a four course meal tonight. They begged for top ramen today and I caved because I don’t have the energy to say no. And all I want is to see their smiles. So I’ll do whatever it takes. But my highlight for the evening was when James just said “This is so bad for us, and I love it.” (They pretty much get anything and everything they want right now….FYI). All three of them keep mmmmmm’ing at how good it the top ramen is. This just shows you that kids are resilient, they are so innocent, they are so wise, and they need a little of the junk once in a while…. #thereal #imwithmykids#myhappyplace #noflowersinmyvase#survivalmode.”

This is not the first time that Alexis has opened up about her life post-divorce filing. The former Bravo star revealed on Tuesday, July 17, via Instagram that she felt a “range of emotions,” including“broken” and “sad” since the split.

