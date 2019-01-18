True love? Alexis Skyy dropped the L-bomb while explaining her connection with Rob Kardashian following her fight with his ex Blac Chyna.

“That’ll teach em …” the Love & Hip Hop star, 24, captioned a pic of herself on Instagram on Thursday, January 17.

In the comments section, Chyna’s boyfriend, Kid Buu, questioned the validity of Skyy’s supposed relationship with Kardashian, 31. “You really wit robs fat ass for love or is it just for clout?” the 30-year-old musician asked on Friday, January 18.

The VH1 personality responded: “Are u with chyna to sell her coke or just to sniff it with her? & to answer your question … I love rob.”

Chyna, 30, and Skyy allegedly got into an altercation during a private party on Saturday, January 12. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum claimed that the former Rob & Chyna star threw a drink at her.

Skyy chased Chyna after trying to hit her in a video obtained by The Shade Room. The former was kicked out of the party once guests stepped in to stop the debacle.

Kardashian posted a photo with Skyy via Snapchat on Monday, January 14, calling her his “WCW” and adding, “I’ve been wanting you for so long.”

Later that night, he had dinner with his ex’s rival. Kardashian denied on Twitter at the time that he is hanging out with Skyy to spite Chyna. “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that,” he replied.

He continued in another tweet: “Damn i was just trying to eat some good food.”

Kardashian and Chyna called off their engagement in December 2016, but the drama did not end there. The pair share daughter Dream, 2, and have been in a legal battle over lowering his child support payments.

