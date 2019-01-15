Either Rob Kardashian is really into Alexis Skyy or he’s really trying to get back at ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. As the 31-year-old revealed on social media, he had dinner with Skyy, 24, on Monday, January 14, two days after she and Chyna, 30, got into a physical fight.

A Snapchat video that Kardashian posted showed the Love & Hip Hop star drinking from a glass in what appears to be his moms Kris Jenner’s kitchen. For her part, Skyy showed off her culinary prowess, posting Snapchat videos of the baked chicken and macaroni and cheese she was cooking.

On Twitter, Kardashian rebuffed one user’s assertion that he was being petty and that Skyy is “just doing all this to spite Chyna.”

“Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that,” the Arthur George sock designer tweeted. In a follow-up post, he wrote, “Damn i was just trying to eat some good food.”

The hangout came just hours after Kardashian praised Skyy on Snapchat as his “WCW” — telling her, “I’ve been wanting you for so long” — and two days after Skyy and Chyna’s fight. The altercation began after the beauty salon owner allegedly threw a drink at Skyy at a private party on Saturday, January 12. Video from the event showed Skyy chasing Chyna through the party after taking a swing at her.

Skyy later detailed the incident in an Instagram Live video from outside the event. “I am, like, the nicest person in the world,” she said. “I’m sitting down, minding my business, somebody said, ‘Yo, Chyna is at the party, she want to kick it wit you.’ So I went over there, I sat with her, we kicked it, we had a drink or two.”

She continued: “After the second drink, we had some Red Bull, and out of nowhere this bitch starts, ‘Bitch, you gotta get the f—k up out of my section.’ I said, ‘Who the f—k are you talking to?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta get up right now.’ So at that point, she starts throwing a drink … we start throwing hands. So from there on, whatever happened, happened. I got kicked out.”

Kardashian has had his share of drama with Chyna ever since the couple ended their engagement in December 2016. The model recently lashed out at Kardashian on Instagram after he sought to lower his child support payments for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream.

Skyy, meanwhile, shares 12-month-old daughter Alaiya with ex Fetty Wap.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!