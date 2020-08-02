Alfonso Ribeiro Nearly Burnt Down His RV During This ‘Kitchen Disaster’

We’ve all been there … kind of! Alfonso Ribeiro found himself living out a scary moment in his family’s RV after a cooking mistake.

“The only kitchen disaster I had was like two nights ago, where I was here in the RV and the toaster was on, like, a different setting than it should’ve been,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly in a recent episode of Quarantine Confessions. “So I burnt toast, literally, and the smoke detector in the RV was going off at like midnight as we were watching a movie and the kids were asleep. That wasn’t fun. And I was like, ‘By the way, smoke detector works.’”

Ribeiro noted that educating himself about his RV has become his go-to activity during the coronavirus pandemic. “Really, the hobby that I learned was how to work an RV, so I’m getting it down,” he explained. “I know all the stuff.”

The actor — who shares son A.J., 6, son Anders, 5, and daughter Ava, 14 months, with wife Angela Unkrich as well as daughter Sienna, 17, with ex-wife Robin Stapler — admitted that the rush to stockpile toilet paper during the health crisis “made no sense to me.” Instead, the couple prioritized tracking down their children’s favorite food.

“Our kids are gluten-free, corn-free,” he shared. “So we have to kind of be really careful in terms of like breads. So, one of the things, there’s only one gluten-free bread that they eat. We were going to different stores and stocking up on the bread ‘cause they like a lot of bread.”

Ribeiro and Jerry O’Connell have teamed up with Bob Evans Farms for their new Love at First Bite campaign, creating fun recipes using the brand’s dinner sides. Thus, the New York native pointed out that the company “took care of me” amid quarantine, adding: “I got a lot of mashed potatoes.”

All in all, the television host told Us the main theme of isolation with his family is “togetherness.”

Ribeiro concluded that the trip has been “fantastic” for them. “This is one of those crazy things where you just like last minute decided to do something and it’s the best decision you could have made,” he said. “[I] never would have thought, ‘Hey, let’s go buy an RV,’ and we did. We just finally hit our 22nd state in a matter of two months. … We’re going to hit a couple more states. So we’re kind of rolling through it.”