George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth were in good spirits on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, April 14, despite their coronavirus diagnoses and differing symptoms.

“It’s funny because — which is very indicative of our lives — I get corona and I’m deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever and sweating and achy and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now. And George gets it and he has no symptoms,” the actress, 55, said with a laugh while appearing from home via video chat.

Wentworth announced via Instagram on April 1 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Twelve days later, the Good Morning America anchor, 59, shared the news of his diagnosis.

The In Living Color alum told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday that she spent 16 days confined to her bedroom while she recovered from the disease with the help of her “rock star” husband.

“First of all, you’re basically just focused on getting healthy and getting well. You’re basically sleeping and taking Tylenol PM,” she explained. “I watched all seven seasons of Mad Men, and in my delirium, I actually believed, I thought I was married to Jon Hamm and he was cheating on me.”

Stephanopoulos, for his part, told the late-night host, 52, that the couple’s daughters, Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14, have “turned [him] on to Love Island Australia” as he recuperates.

“They are doing great,” he said of the teens. “They’re doing the distance learning thing on their laptops all day, complaining about homework, so we know everything is going well.”

The former White House communications director reiterated to Kimmel that he “never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” which has allowed him to continue cohosting GMA from home.

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth met on a blind date in April 2001. They were engaged two months later and tied the knot in New York City that November. They welcomed their daughters in 2002 and 2005, respectively.

