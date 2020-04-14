Lasting love. George Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, have a relationship that has continued to stand the test of time — and make Hollywood history.

The couple met in April 2001 after one of the Nightcap alum’s friends told her they would be a good fit. Despite her original reservations, Wentworth eventually agreed to a blind date with the Good Morning America anchor.

”You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?” Stephanopoulos told The New York Times in November 2001. ”About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days.”

Two months after going on their first date, the couple got engaged, and in November of the same year they tied the knot — the Massachusetts native’s father performed the ceremony.

Within the next five years, the lovebirds welcomed two daughters, Elliott and Harper, and have continually supported each other.

The In Living Color alum revealed in 2017 that she has committed to an early bird schedule for bed in order to make sure she could go to sleep with her husband, whose job requires him to wake up at 2:30 every morning. “I feel like to stay married; I have to go to bed at 8:30 p.m.,” Wentworth said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May 2017.

When it comes to what makes their nearly 20-year marriage work, the Office Space actress said “humor.” “I think we’re hot for each other,” she added while sitting beside her husband during an April 2018 Good Morning America appearance.

The actress has also written about her love life in her 2018 book, Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade).

“The lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’” Wentworth wrote in her memoir. “I have lost friends with this question.”

According to the book, her pals have reacted strongly when they hear just how active the couple’s sex life is.

“The women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog,” she joked. “One of them always slams her fist down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand. I’m sorry! We’re hot for each other. Jesus!”

In March 2020, Wentworth tested positive for coronavirus and her husband was by her side. After her two weeks of quarantine, he cheered her on to Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” on April 13, 2020. He revealed that same day that he had also tested positive for COVID-19 after caring for his wife but was asymptomatic.

