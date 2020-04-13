She’s a survivor! George Stephanopoulos sweetly cheered on his wife, Ali Wentworth, after she spent 16 days in quarantine as she battled the coronavirus.

The Office Space actress, 55, posted a video of the former White House communications director, 59, cheering for her as she made her way down the stairs at their home. “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child played in the background as Stephanopoulos gave Wentworth a round of applause.

“Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health,” she captioned the Instagram video post on Monday, April 13. “It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones. And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague. People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared. We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grabbed each other’s hands and move forward united. As people.”

Wentworth continued, “We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy).”

In closing, the Nightcap alum noted that she’s “grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes.”

Wentworth confirmed her coronavirus diagnosis via Instagram on April 1. At the time, the comedian shared a photo of herself bundled up in bed with her dog. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker,” she revealed. “High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome.”

Nearly two weeks after sharing her health update, Stephanopoulos announced that he had also contracted the illness. He shared the news while anchoring Good Morning America on Monday, noting that it’s “no surprise” he tested positive after caring for his wife. Unlike Wentworth, Stephanopoulos has been asymptomatic.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he explained. “I’m feeling great.”

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth wed in 2001. They are the parents of Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14.

