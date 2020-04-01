Ali Wentworth announced that she has the coronavirus and is trying to fight it at home.

“I have tested positive for the Corona Virus,” Wentworth, 55, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 1. “I’ve never been sicker.”

The Nightcap alum described her symptoms as a “high fever” with “horrific body aches,” in addition to a “heavy chest.”

“I’m quarantined from my family,” the Washington D.C. native continued. “This is pure misery. #stayhome.”

Celebrity friends shared well-wishes for the actress and her swift recovery after Wentworth shared a photo of herself lying in bed with her dog.

“Get well 💛💛💛💛,” Hilaria Baldwin commented via Instagram.

Amy Schumer added, “This ain’t right.”

News anchor Juju Chang wrote, “Sending 💕 and strength.”

“Oh Ali! It’s no match for your positive attitude,” Christie Brinkley added. “Sending strength and love!”

Before Wentworth’s positive diagnosis, her husband, George Stephanopoulos, 59, announced that he will be working from home after his wife “developed symptoms” connected with COVID-19.

“Yeah, I’m broadcasting from home right now,” the Good Morning America anchor revealed on Wednesday, noting that Wentworth was “upstairs resting.”

One week prior to contracting the illness, the Office Space star shared a photo from home while self-quarantining.

“#istayhome for my parents, my in-laws, and all the health workers around the globe,” Wentworth wrote via Instagram on March 23. “Thank you @juliaroberts for nominating me.”

The In Living Color alum is the latest celebrity to come forward with a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Colton Underwood, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and more stars have also tested positive for the virus.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.