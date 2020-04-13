George Stephanopoulos announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks after his wife, Ali Wentworth.

“I actually feel great,” the Good Morning America anchor, 59, said on the ABC show on Monday, April 13, while working from home. “I’ve never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills — any of the classic symptoms you’ve been reading about.”

Stephanopoulos told his cohosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts that he briefly had lower back pain and a “diminished sense of smell” weeks prior to his diagnosis, but otherwise he has been feeling OK.

“I was taking the test fully expecting it was going to come back negative,” he said. “But, in fact, it did come back positive.”

The former White House communications director then brought on ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton to further discuss his diagnosis. She assured viewers that the Stephanopoulos family was practicing the “home version of social distancing” and “doing it right.”

Wentworth, 55, announced via Instagram on April 1 that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest,” she captioned a photo of herself in bed at the time. “I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome.”

Stephanopoulos later told GMA viewers that he was playing caregiver for the actress, whom he married in 2001, while their daughters, Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14, avoided the bedroom where Wentworth had been self-isolating.

“I have to get a little bit close sometimes to take her temperature and do the oxygen test and I bring her food,” he said. “I’m definitely being careful in wiping down and wearing gloves. I have not been wearing a mask. Usually she takes care of us 24 hours a day, and now we’re doing our best to take care of her.”

More than 1.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide, with over 560,000 in the U.S. So far, 32,000-plus people in the States have fully recovered from the disease, while more than 22,000 have died.

