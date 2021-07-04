Lost dog. Gymnast Aly Raisman is asking fans in the Boston area to keep an eye out for her dog Mylo after he ran away.

“To my followers in the seaport/Boston area…my dog Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 4. “He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you.”

Independence Day is a dangerous holiday for pets. Dogs especially are often frightened by fireworks, making it a holiday where more pets are believed to go missing than any other time of year, according to the American Kennel Club.

“I am so appreciative of all of your help and support!” the Olympian, 27, wrote to her fans, before warning them not to seek out her pup. “I have a favor to ask – please do not go out and actively search for Mylo. He is terrified, and the folks at Missing Dogs Mass advised that we don’t have anyone yelling his name or running around looking for him. I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen.”

Raisman asked followers to simply send an email letting her know of any Mylo sightings. “If anyone should see Mylo, please don’t post the location in social media comments, but message me directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com Tremendous gratitude for your help and understanding ❤️”

The Massachusetts native rescued Mylo from a shelter in Rhode Island last year. “He was born July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom,” she tweeted in October 2020. “I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest. I can’t wait to get to know him.”

Among Mylo’s canine friends is Dodger, who belongs to Captain America actor Chris Evans. Raisman told Us Weekly in May that she’d been friends with the star for “a couple of years,” and their pets hit it off right away.

“Our dogs have fun together, so it’s nice,” the gymnast told Us.

In November, the two shared photos and videos from the dogs’ playdate where Evans, 40, held Mylo in his arms. Naturally, the internet swooned.

She has quickly adapted to life as a dog mom. “What did I even do before Mylo???” she shared on Instagram on March 20.

The pup has remained a consistent part of Raisman’s social media presence. In one of her most recent photos with the pup on June 20, she wrote, “I didn’t rescue him… he rescued me.”