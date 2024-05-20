Alyssa Farah Griffin used a discussion about domestic violence to open up about her own personal history with abuse.

On the Monday, May 20 episode of The View, Farah Griffin, 34, and her cohosts addressed the video of Diddy physically assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie in 2016, which was released by CNN on Friday, May 17.

“Part of the conversation I’ve seen since this video emerged is this question of, ‘Why didn’t she leave?’” Farah Griffin said. “I want to speak to that. I once was a victim of domestic abuse in a prior relationship. It happened once. I was one of the lucky ones where the power dynamics were in my favor that I could leave. I could walk away. I could remove myself from him.”

She continued, “In the vast majority of cases, that is not the case. They use financial abuse to keep you. They use emotional manipulation.”

Related: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Ex Cassie’s Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

When it comes to the specific situation facing Cassie, 37, Farah Griffin acknowledged it was an extreme one given Diddy, 54, has “an entire industry of making money off of him.”

Ultimately, Farah Griffin said, “she had no hope to get away from him.”

Farah Griffin also slammed Diddy’s Sunday, May 19 apology video, which he posted via Instagram.

“The apology was lacking. He didn’t even name Cassie,” she said. “There was no message to young men. There was no saying he was going to donate his millions to a domestic violence shelter.”

In the video, Diddy said he was “f–ked up” and had “hit rock bottom.”

“I make no excuses,” he continued. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The View cohost Ana Navarro shared in the visceral takedown — and took direct aim at Diddy’s inner circle.

“Shame on all the people around Sean Combs who have enabled, justified and looked the other way on all of this type of behavior for decades,” Navarro, 52, said. “These whispers have been around for decades.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Navarro also acknowledged that, while Diddy has not faced any criminal charges and the statute of limitations prevents Diddy from being charged for the 2016 assault, the public still has the ability to “shun him.”

“He should be treated like the social leper and criminal he is,” Navarro said. “We saw him commit assault. I don’t wanna see him in any restaurant, I don’t wanna see him at any awards show. I’m not going to buy any brand that he’s associated with. He’s already been dropped by many. I think this guy should pay horrible social consequences if the legal ones don’t get him.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.