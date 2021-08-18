Alyssa Milano confirmed that she was involved in a car accident after her uncle Mitchell Carp suffered a heart attack.

“Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” the actress, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 18. “I was a passenger in a car my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”

Milano noted her uncle’s significance in her life while also giving an update on his condition. “Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family,” she continued. “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

The Charmed alum — who shares son Milo, 9, and daughter Elizabella, 6, with husband David Bugliari — asked everyone to “afford [Mitch] and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

Milano concluded by encouraging her Instagram followers to prepare themselves for the type of situation she faced. “Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified,” she pleaded. “You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

The Mistresses alum and Carp were on a Los Angeles freeway on Tuesday, August 17, when another vehicle hit their car and he became unconscious behind the wheel, according to a California Highway Patrol report obtained by Us Weekly. Milano hit the brakes of the 2020 Ford Edge with her hand, but the SUV continued to drift, colliding with a car in another lane before stopping. She gave her uncle CPR until first responders arrived.

Milano suffered a health scare of her own in 2020 when she contracted coronavirus. “Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair,” she wrote via Twitter in August of last year alongside a video that displayed her hair loss. “Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler.”

After a social media user accused the Who’s the Boss alum of lying, she replied, “F–k you. I don’t have hair extensions. Be a human being.”