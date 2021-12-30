The start of something more? Amanda Kloots opened up about meeting Bachelorette alum Michael Allio for the first time, which fueled fans’ hopes that the two will find a love connection with one another.

“People in our lives kept telling us both that we should meet based on how much we have in common. So we eventually started connecting over social media,” the Talk cohost, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 30. “When you are a widow and single parent, it is so wonderful to meet people that are in your same boat. It makes you feel less alone.”

Kloots shared that it “was so nice” to connect with Allio, 37, in person, and she felt like they had “been friends for years” during their hangout. “We could have chatted for days,” she added. “There is an immediate honesty and ease when you’ve been through trauma like we have.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum told Us that she will “absolutely” remain friends with the entrepreneur. “We are both from Ohio, have little boys and [have] been through a very hard time in life,” she explained. “We have each other’s back.”

Amid her solidified bond with Allio, Kloots divulged that she is ready to date, noting, “I would love to have some love back in my life.” As for whether she would search for her future partner on the Bachelor franchise, she said, “I’ve learned to never say never in life.”

The Live Your Life author’s late husband, Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 from coronavirus complications at age 41. The couple share son Elvis, 2.

Allio, for his part, lost his wife, Laura, in 2019 amid her battle with breast cancer, leaving him a single dad to son James, 5. He competed on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year but quit the show ahead of hometown dates so that he could be with his son.

After fans encouraged Kloots and Allio to strike up a relationship, the two documented their first meeting via Instagram on Monday, December 27. “Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!!” she captioned a sweet pic of herself with her arm wrapped around the reality star’s shoulder. “Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!”

Allio reposted the photo via his Instagram Story, writing, “Just two kids from Akron.”

Fans were thrilled with the development, with one person commenting, “Oh my gosh, please get married.”

