Trying her best to move forward. Amanda Stanton publicly donated to a Southern California domestic violence agency less than two weeks after she was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 28-year-old Bachelor alum, who was booked on one count of battery domestic violence against boyfriend Bobby Jacobs on September 10, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 21, to address the incident and detail the donation.

“Happy Friday everyone! I see so many reminders from people that things aren’t always what they seem on Instagram,” the lengthy post began. “It’s true that it’s a ‘highlight reel’ of our lives and as much as I strive to keep it real and be open and honest with you guys on here, there are definitely aspects of my life that I choose not to share.”

She continued: “Just because I am posting on social media doesn’t mean that life is perfect. I do believe that no matter what you’re going through that you have to pick your feet back up … but the absolute last thing I want is for it to come across like I am sweeping things under the rug.”

The reality star went on to say that “there’s a time and a place to talk about things” before asking followers to “trust my intentions.” Stanton added that she’s “thankful” for the support and will “continue to keep it as real as I can on here.”

In a since-deleted, second story, Stanton added: “With that being said, there are issues I take very seriously. I wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t use [this] as an opportunity to do something positive with my platform. I donated $300 to Laura’s House in OC and attached a link if you would like to donate or get involved as well!”

The donation comes eleven days after Us Weekly confirmed that Stanton was taken into police custody following an altercation with her boyfriend of six months.

According to court documents, Jacobs, 32, claimed that the intoxicated Bachelor in Paradise star entered his Vegas hotel room while he was sleeping and began to yell at him for not answering his texts or calls while Stanton was celebrating a bachelorette party.

The two then engaged in a lengthy argument which lasted for hours before the professional volleyball player called Stanton’s friends into the room.

When her pals left, thinking Stanton was asleep in her bed, the couple began to argue once again. The TV personality then “swung” the hotel phone at Jacobs, hitting him in the body, leading them to engage in further altercation.

Following the arrest, a rep for Stanton spoke out to Us saying, “Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred. She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.”

Stanton has since shared photos of the pair looking happy in multiple social media posts.

