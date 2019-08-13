



Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton dished on running into her ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs at a recent state fair — and it was not at all how she envisioned it.

“Haha tbh, it was pretty crappy. I always imagined running into an ex looking super hot and playing it cool…but that’s def not how it went down,” the reality star, 29, replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories who asked how it felt to see the volleyball player, 33, earlier this month.

“We never even broke up in person and I hadn’t seen him since!” Stanton continued, referencing their April split that she previously said she was “blindsided” by. “I turned the corner at the fair and there he was.”

And even if Stanton wanted to ignore seeing him, her 7-year-old-daughter, Kinsley, had other plans. “Kins ran up to him and I had no choice but to say hi,” she wrote. “But I was shaking & def had no chill …& he was on a date. And I looked fine…but not ‘you’re about to see your ex with another girl’ fine.”

The Lani the Label designer, however, was ultimately able to “laugh it off,” she said.

While Stanton didn’t elaborate on who Jacobs was at the fair with, the athlete has been hanging out with Southern Charm star Ashley Jacobs. The Bravo TV personality shared a photo of Bobby on Saturday, August 10, on Instagram Stories that showed him holding stuffed animals from the OC Fair. (Ashley appeared to split from Thomas Ravenel in August 2018.)

Stanton and Bobby split just weeks after moving in to a Laguna Beach home together. “Bobby hoped things could work in the future,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He wants a stress-free life and he said Amanda wasn’t supportive enough and didn’t share enough of her success with him.”

Prior to her relationship with Bobby, Stanton was linked to Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins, Josh Murray and Robby Hayes.

