



Reality show crossover? Southern Charm star Ashley Jacobs has been hanging out with Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton’s ex Bobby Jacobs.

The TV personality, 34, who appeared to split from Thomas Ravenel in August 2018, shared a photo of the volleyball player, 33, on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 10, smiling at something on his phone as he reclined in a chair. Ashley added a heart filter to the photo.

The registered nurse also shared photos of Bobby with stuffed animals from the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

Ashley recently opened up about her relationship with Ravenel, 57, admitting that it was a “dark” time. “I lost a lot of weight. I wasn’t taking care of myself mentally. I suffered from depression,” she confessed to Entertainment Tonight in July.

The medical professional also revealed she hopes to be a mom in the near future. “I really want [motherhood] for myself, too,” she said. “I hope that that’s next in my future. My own family with the right person. Someone who doesn’t watch Southern Charm.”

Bobby, meanwhile, confirmed his split from Bachelor in Paradise alum Stanton, 29, after one year in April, noting that he would always be there for her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.

“There was no cheating,” he wrote on Instagram on April 5. “I’d always be there for the girls and I’ve voiced that many a time. … They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

The former couple had discussed moving in together and even signed a lease before Bobby called things off. “Bobby hoped things could work in the future,” a source told Us Weekly that same month. “He wants a stress-free life and he said Amanda wasn’t supportive enough and didn’t share enough of her success with him.”

Unlike Ashley, who admitted there was some element of being on a TV show that she was intrigued by while dating Ravenel to ET in July, Bobby told fans in April that he didn’t see himself on The Bachelor anytime soon.“Isn’t there an age limit for that show?” he joked. “I’m an old fart.”

