The rose is in his court. Bachelor Nation star Amanda Stanton’s ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs opened up his Instagram account to fan questions, and revealed whether he would ever “go on The Bachelor.”

Jacobs, 33, quipped, “Probably have been asked this 236.5 times… Isn’t there an age limit for that show? I’m an old fart.”

The Tillow cofounder also spoke about his love life. “Are you open to go on a date?” someone asked, to which he replied, “Little too soon.”

The businessman confirmed on April 5 that he and the reality TV personality, 29, split. Jacobs confirmed that “there was no cheating,” and Stanton reiterated the message three days later. “First of all, I want to let y’all know I am totally fine,” she said in a series of Instagram Stories. “Secondly … I was completely blindsided [by the breakup] and it just happened very suddenly. Before I get into it, Bobby didn’t do anything wrong, so don’t go hating on him for it. Yes, I was surprised, but it’s OK.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the former Bachelor contestant “thought things were going well” between the pair before he decided he “needed space.” Stanton and Jacobs moved into a stunning Laguna Beach home — which she gave Us an exclusive look inside — shortly before their split.

“They second they saw it, they were obsessed,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said of her daughters’ reactions to the abode. “That was huge for me.”

Stanton shares Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. Days prior to their breakup, the Lani the Label fashion designer told Us her girls viewed Jacobs as “a father figure.”

She gushed, “He’s, like, the guy that’s always around. He’s always helping them with things. … Charlie says that he’s her best friend, so it’s really cute.”

In mid-March, Stanton confessed that she wanted to “get married” again and “have [a] baby” with Jacobs, but did not want to “put a time on anything.”

