Ready to mingle! Amanda Stanton confirmed she is single and on the dating scene on the Sunday, November 10, episode of the “I Don’t Get It” podcast. However, she insisted that Brendan Fitzpatrick is not one of her suitors.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 29, revealed to the podcast’s cohosts, Ashley Iaconetti, Lauren Iaconetti and Naz Perez, that she recently went on a first date. When asked if the former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star was her suitor, Stanton replied, “No.”

Perez, 29, asked, “So you’re not dating him?” to which Stanton clarified, “I’m single.”

Although it might be too soon to tell, things seem to be going well with Stanton’s mystery man. She called their date “actually really cute” and said he made one swoon-worthy move.

“He asked me, he’s like, ‘Is it OK if I kiss you?'” the former Bachelor star recalled. “I was like, as weird as that sounds, it was actually really sweet.”

She confirmed that the line sealed the deal. “I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and then we kissed,” she said.

Stanton and Fitzpatrick, 30, sparked speculation they were dating after they were spotted having lunch together in October.

Prior to being linked to Stanton, Fitzpatrick was married to his Rich Kids of Beverly Hills costar Morgan Stewart. The E! News host, 31, announced their separation on Instagram in August. Us Weekly confirmed that she filed for divorce from the real estate broker in October.

Stanton, for her part, was married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 to 2015. They share children Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5.

In Stanton’s memoir, Now Accepting Roses, she explained how despite Buonfiglio’s “textbook narcissistic qualities,” he stole her heart.

“This was not a guy I should fall for [but] I fell in love with him immediately,” she wrote. “Looking back on our relationship, I never felt emotionally safe with Nick. My imagination was constantly running wild: Who is he really with? What’s her name? What are they up to?”

Stanton was also briefly engaged to Bachelorette alum Josh Murray. The former couple met on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 in 2016. She and the baseball player, 35, got engaged but split after six months. She alleged that his controlling behavior led to their split.

“Josh didn’t want a fiancée, he wanted a robot he could program and control,” Stanton wrote in her tell-all book. “My attention had to be on Josh and only Josh at all times.”

She split from boyfriend Bobby Jones in April, shortly after they moved in together. Stanton dated the professional beach volleyball player for about a year.