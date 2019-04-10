Planting new roses! Bachelor in Paradise’s Amanda Stanton is looking toward the future following her unexpected split from boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

The 29-year-old, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, April 9, is committed to having a good rest of her year after her high-profile breakup.

“Last year in my 20s, gotta make it count,” Stanton captioned a video of herself blowing out candles on a turquoise cake on Tuesday.

Before heading to dinner for the festivities, the Now Accepting Roses author revealed that she bought her daughters, Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, with ex-husband Nick Buonfliglio, a Springfree trampoline to commemorate the occasion.

“I feel like that’s such a mom thing to do, to buy your kids a present on your own birthday, but it’s kind of for me too. But anyways, I’m super excited,” she said in an Instagram Video while showing off the toy. “I’m actually super excited to jump on it. It actually might be more for me than for them, to be honest.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Stanton vowed that her littles ones are “always” her No. 1 priority in a heartfelt Instagram post just hours after confirming that she and Jacobs, 33, had gone their separate ways.

“I was completely blindsided and it just happened very suddenly. Before I get into it, Bobby didn’t do anything wrong, so don’t go hating on him for it. Yes, I was surprised, but it’s OK,” the Bachelor alum, who started dating the volleyball player in May 2018 after meeting on Instagram, explained on her Story. “We had a great relationship. It wasn’t toxic. It was actually the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in. He was my best friend. I was super happy and that was not fake.”

The Lani the Label designer, who exclusively told Us Weekly in March that she planned on marrying Jacobs and having children with him, added that she respects him for changing his mind about their romance: “I’m glad he didn’t waste any more of my time. Me and the girls are going to keep the house we [just] moved into [with him].”

