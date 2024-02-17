Amber Rose has clarified that she is not dating NFL rookie CJ Stroud despite leaving a celebrity softball game together.

“We literally don’t know each other and only met yesterday at a softball game,” Rose, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 16. “The sprinter [van] left me and he was nice enough to give me a ride to my hotel.”

She concluded, “Thx again @cj7stroud 🙏🏾🤘🏾.”

Rose and the Houston Texans quarterback, 22, both attended the Cactus Jack charity game at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Friday, run by Travis Scott’s nonprofit. Other participants included Teyana Taylor, Anthony Mackie and Josie Canseco.

According to footage from Instagram account The Neighborhood Talk, Rose and Stroud were spotted leaving the game side by side. The model walked directly in front of Stroud, who has not addressed the romance speculation.

Rose was previously married to Wiz Khalifa from 2011 to 2014, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Sebastian “Bash.” Since their divorce, they’ve prioritized amicably raising their son together.

“We’ve always been really good at coparenting,” Rose exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020. “Even if you technically still have feelings for that person maybe right after the breakup, it’s not about your feelings, it’s not about what they’re doing in their personal life, it’s about the kids. Wiz and I, we talked about that very early on.”

She continued: “I’m very close to his girlfriend, Aimee [Aguilar]. If I can’t get Wiz on the phone if he’s in studio or something, I always call Aimee and she’ll put me on FaceTime with Sebastian. It’s just cool. You just gotta let all the bulls–t go and make the kids happy.”

Rose also shares son Slash, 4, with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, whom she dated between 2018 and 2021. Edwards, 38, has since moved on with music icon Cher despite a nearly 40-year age gap.

Following her breakups, Rose has been content being on her own.

“[Dating is] worse than ever,” the model lamented during a January 2023 appearance on the “Sofia with an F” podcast. “[Men are] pretty disgusting out here. They’re f—king gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

She further quipped, “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex. It’s so gross. I don’t want it.”