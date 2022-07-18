20/20 vision. Amber Rose claimed that she saw her ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s split from Kim Kardashian coming.

“Of course [I saw their divorce coming],” the music video star, 38 — who dated the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, from 2008 to 2010 — said on the “It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper” podcast on Sunday, July 17.

Despite her prediction — and her own public feud with the Yeezy founder in 2016 — Rose doesn’t have any hard feelings toward the ex-couple as a whole, she said on Sunday.

“I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like, ‘I hope they get divorced,’ or ‘He’s going to get his day,’” she explained. “I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz [Khalifa], or even after just doing my thing.”

Still, the Slut Walk founder noted that her relationship with West isn’t exactly copacetic on her end.

“I have my own — I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was,” Rose noted.

The model — who shares son Sebastian, 9, with ex-husband Khalifa, 34, and son Slash, 2, with ex Alexander “AE” Edwards — revealed soon after her breakup from West, he owned up to his behavior during their romance and later apologized.

“[Kanye] said that he was an a-hole and he was mean to me and he didn’t treat me the way he was supposed to,” she told Wendy Williams at the time. “I accepted his apology because I feel like he’s remorseful for how he treated me.”

However, six years later, the two were involved in a headline-making feud that kicked off in 2015 when Rose slammed Kylie Jenner’s then-relationship with Tyga in an interview on “The Breakfast Club.” Khloé Kardashian soon came after Rose on Twitter, and West told the morning show that he needed to take “30 showers” after his relationship with Rose.

Months later, in 2016, the “Jesus Walks” artist took to Twitter and dissed Rose in a series of tweets, including one of which stated that he “own[ed] your child” Sebastian. For her part, Rose retorted with her own comments about the rapper’s preferences in the bedroom.

Despite her past beef with the Kardashians (and West), the Pennsylvania native seems to be “cool” with Kim, 41.

“I never really thought about it much, but then when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘Mmm,’” she added on the podcast. “She seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson].”

The Skims founder — who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex-husband — filed for divorce from the “Heartless” rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed one year later that she was declared legally single.

Kim began dating Davidson, 28, soon after the two bonded when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The couple’s romance has only grown more serious in the time since, with the King of Staten Island star set to appear on the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

“They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair,” a source told Us of the duo in April.

