Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are weighing in on the news of Rob Marciano firing.

“It’s a tough situation,” Robach, 51, said on the “Amy and T.J. Podcast,” released on Friday, May 3. “We have walked down that road and it’s not an easy one. I know he also has — and I think he might still be — going through a divorce, so we know what it’s like to have your entire life upended, career and personal life.” (Marciano and ex-wife Eryn Marciano finalized their divorce in January 2023.)

News broke on Tuesday, April 30, that Marciano, 55, was let go from his role as a meteorologist at Good Morning America after nearly a decade following reported “complaints” about his behavior. (Us Weekly reached out to ABC, who had no comment regarding his departure.)

Robach and Holmes, 46, did not comment on “the details” about Marciano’s firing but the couple did say they recently met up with someone who had an interesting take.

“We were with somebody, just had a breakfast the other morning where somebody reminded us, ‘Hey, nobody leaves ABC News in a pretty fashion,’” Holmes claimed.

“He is one of the best guys I’ve ever seen in the field covering weather. He is just good. He is good at it,” Holmes continued, commenting that details about Marciano’s firing are “sketchy” and “salacious.”

Holmes said he and Robach “hate to see” a colleague “end up in this place” but they won’t comment on any specific rumors surrounding Marciano’s departure from GMA.

Puck News reported on Tuesday that “multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years,” noting that he has since been “at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC.”

Robach and Holmes appear to sympathize with Marciano as they went through a similar experience last year. News of their romantic relationship broke in 2022, and the couple — the previous hosts of GMA 3 — were removed from the air.

At the time their relationship went public, neither Robach nor Holmes publicly disclosed that they were separated from their respective spouses, which prompted a barrage of cheating rumors. (They’ve since been very vocal about the relationship on their podcast.)

Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig in November 2022, ending their 12-year marriage. Robach and ex-husband Andrew Shue also separated after 12 years. After a year off the air, Holmes and Robach returned to their hosting gigs with the December 2023 launch of their podcast together.