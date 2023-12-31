Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reflecting on their year together and showing fans what they kept private for months.

“BTS of our 2023, a year we didn’t get to fully share with everyone and a year we mostly stayed away from social media,” Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, began in their joint Instagram post on Sunday, December 31, alongside a collection of video clips of the twosome.

“First photo is from one year ago today: NYE 2022,” they continued. “That was a quiet, beautiful night we spent at home … alone. Happy and excited, but also anxious and unsure of what the new year (2023) would bring. Turns out, it brought us perspective, peace, opportunity, better health, improved relationships with those we love, and the joy of living authentically.”

The former GMA3 anchors added that the video clips are some of their “favorite, fondest, and funniest memories” that they “never got to share.”

“From the tequila toasts to the sunshine selfies … from the French Riviera to family dinners … from birthday celebrations with friends to the sidelines of SEC football,” they wrote. “What you’ll see here is us. The real us. The silly us. The happy us.”

The pair noted that the videos also depict “two people who found a way to dance during the story. There can be so much light and joy even through pain and uncertainty,” they wrote. “It’s the lessons we’ve learned along the way.”

Robach and Holmes concluded their post stating that they “won’t be hiding out at home alone this NYE.” In addition to the video, Holmes shared a collection of photos via Instagram Story with the hashtag, “#Our2023youdidnotsee,” including a glimpse of the pair ringing in the new year last year, as well as a selfie at dinner.

In one story, Holmes shared a snap from February 2023 of a tote bag with the words “Totes getting married!” on the front. He explained that a bellman gave them that tote in Puerto Vallarta after asking if there was a beach bag they could borrow. “We used it, but turned it inside out,” he wrote.

The pair were fired from their jobs at ABC News in January 2023 after photos emerged of them getting cozy throughout November 2022. Robach and Holmes were both married at the time to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively, though they’ve since claimed that they were privately separated before starting their romance. (Multiple outlets reported earlier this month that Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, are dating and bonded over the affair.)