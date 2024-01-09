Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes opened up about their sex life like never before while taking a compatibility test.

During the Tuesday, January 9, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, the couple decided to research whether they were compatible on paper with Michael Kaye, the global head of communications at OkCupid, who presented Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, with a series of questions that they answered individually.

Robach and Holmes were not shy about sharing their responses on the air — even the NSFW ones. The pair both indicated that they “enjoy sex more than foreplay” and have a specific preference of post-workout and shower sex.

“There’s a lot in the bedroom and out of the bedroom that you aligned on,” Kaye noted after pointing out that Robach and Holmes also both chose “cuffs over ropes” in the bedroom. They ultimately scored an 84 percent compatibility rate overall, which Kaye said was “really high” based on his experience with the dating app.

Related: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline Former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a […]

Despite their results, the duo didn’t have the same thoughts on all topics, jealousy included. While Holmes was more on the fence about whether exhibiting jealousy was healthy in a relationship, Robach thought it helped spice things up.

“I wouldn’t like to act on that jealousy or be petty or small,” she explained. “But feeling that bit of jealousy makes me know that I want to be with him and only him, and I want him to be with me and only me.”

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

Robach and Holmes have had fun offering candid glimpses into their relationship since officially going public late last year. After their high profile affair scandal, Robach and Holmes remained largely tight lipped before sharing their side of the story on their podcast.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said on the debut episode in December 2023.

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

The former GMA3 coanchors made headlines in November 2022 after photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the office while they were still married to other people. Robach subsequently went through a divorce from Andrew Shue after over a decade of marriage, and Holmes ended his marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

Shortly after Robach and Holmes’ podcast premiered, news broke that Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, are dating. A source told Us Weekly that the duo are “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”