Amy Robach opened up about her “traumatic” experience on Fourth of July ahead of this year’s holiday.

“All of those traditions kind of fell off because of one Fourth of July when I was 14. It’s actually really serious,” Robach, 51, recalled during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “That’s when my parents got struck by lightning and my uncle did too.”

During the episode, Robach and boyfriend T.J. Holmes recounted their Fourth of July memories and traditions. Robach admitted that she’s always “a little nervous” about the holiday because of an experience in her past involving a thunderstorm.

According to Robach, her uncle was standing “up against the tree” that was struck by lightning. “My parents were blown standing next to him, and he just crumbled,” she added.

My parents, my mom and dad, got seriously injured. They were in the hospital for weeks. My mom was in the hospital for weeks. My dad was in the ICU, but their tennis shoes got blown off of their feet,” Robach continued. “Their clothes had to be cut off of them. My dad had to have CPR performed on him. And my Uncle Jack actually ultimately died.”

She ended the story by telling listeners that “yes, lightning kills,” offering a warning. “The Fourth of July is one of those holidays where everybody’s out and about and it tends to be a thunderstorm heavy holiday.”

Because of how things “changed” in her house growing up, Robach admitted that she’s used to traveling around this particular holiday.

“I haven’t even been in the country during the Fourth of July for many, many years, but we’re going to for the first time this year,” she added. Robach and Holmes, 46, said they’ll have his 11-year-old daughter, Sabine, for the day this year.

Holmes shares Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, whom he was married to from 2010 to 2023. Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022, one month after he and Robach were photographed cozying up in public. (Despite the rumors, Holmes and Robach have denied infidelity despite them being to Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively, at the time.)

“The fireworks display here in town is actually quite nice, but we also considered getting to a lake, getting a boat, doing something else and just getting out of town,” Holmes dished of their holiday plans. “I kind of want to be out of New York for the 4th. But the fireworks display is awesome.”