Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ connections with some of their former Good Morning America coworkers didn’t last in the aftermath of their scandal.

“So we went back to work for two days after that tabloid that shall not be named released those photos,” Robach, 51, said on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “As we pointed out, just discovering us in a private relationship. They did not catch us cheating, that was not what happened. But when we came back for those two days, we were surrounded with support. My dressing room was full of all of our colleagues.”

Holmes, 46, interjected that some of their coworkers’ sentiments were “fake” and absolute “B.S.” Then Robach shared that after she and Holmes were let go from their jobs, a lot of their colleagues also disappeared from their lives.

“But once it was clear that we weren’t coming back, I never heard from most people again,” Robach admitted.

Holmes, for his part, understood to a “certain degree” why some of their former colleagues opted to keep their distance.

“Everybody is trying to hold on to their jobs, they don’t want to be seen as an ally for two people that ABC News doesn’t like,” he said. “We get it to a certain degree, and for us, we stayed away from some of our former colleagues because we were worried about them.”

While Holmes and Robach have not been in touch with most of their former coworkers, they do remain close with a select few. The couple confessed they had lunch with one close pal, but were hesitant to meet with them in public due to fear of backlash.

“This is a guy we have been close to for 10 years now and we didn’t want to get whatever our stank is on him for some reason,” Holmes said. “We struggled to get out of the mindset, but friends like that help and time helps.”

The former coanchors raised eyebrows in November 2022 after they were caught getting cozy outside of the office. At the time, Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig, while Robach was married to Andrew Shue. Neither Holmes nor Robach had publicly disclosed that they were separating from their respective spouses. However, they have both since finalized their divorces.

Robach and Holmes’ romance stirred controversy, and they were let go from GMA3. Nearly one year after their TV exit, the pair launched their podcast in December 2023.

Around the same time, their exes Fiebig, 46, and Shue, 57, began dating each other.