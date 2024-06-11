Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes broke down the ways they tried to hide from the public — and themselves — that their respective marriages were over.

During the Monday, June 10, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, Holmes, 46, admitted that he and Robach, 51, would put on a front, saying, “We had very perfect-looking families and personal-looking lives. We were guilty of times of putting up an image of our lives that we knew was not true.”

Robach had a specific example of her publicly pretending she was still happy with now-ex-husband Andrew Shue.

“I can point specifically to July of 2022. I posted a picture with a beautiful sunset behind me and if you saw it, I believe it said, ‘Goodnight Athens,'” she recalled. “You saw that picture and it looked like a rosy picture of a beautiful marriage — just picture perfect in every way.”

Despite sharing a sweet selfie of her and Shue, 57, Robach was actually doing damage control, adding, “I posted it because I actually got a text from a friend who said, ‘Some of us are concerned. We are not seeing pictures of you two like we used to on your Instagram.'”

Robach overcompensated as a way of hiding the issues in her marriage.

“I immediately was so afraid that anyone I knew would know or would think that something was wrong. I didn’t want anyone to think anything was wrong. The problem is that everything was wrong,” she admitted. “When I posted that picture, I was almost sure my marriage was over and yet I didn’t want anyone to know. And no one did know for a while.”

Robach was previously married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009. The pair expanded their family with daughters Ava in 2002 and Annalise in 2006 before calling it quits. Robach subsequently moved on with Shue, exchanging vows in 2010 and blending their families. (Shue shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

After more than a decade of marriage, Robach made headlines in November 2022 when she was spotted spending time with Holmes outside of the office. The scandal raised questions about Robach’s relationship with Shue, which has since ended. Holmes, meanwhile, was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time but filed for divorce in December 2022. (Shue and Fiebig started dating each other in the aftermath of the drama.)

Robach and Holmes have both maintained that they were single when they started dating.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during a December 2022 episode of their podcast.

Robach also defended her romance with Holmes, sharing, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces. We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

During Monday’s episode, Holmes recalled his own attempts to hide his divorce from Fiebig.

“I moved out of my marital home in August 2022 and divorce was underway,” Holmes said before discussing his decision to wear his wedding band for months on the air. “I wouldn’t wear it anywhere else. I would just go to the studio where I kept it and would put it on for the show. I didn’t want anyone to know that I had another failed marriage.”

Holmes kept the major life change a secret from ABC as well, which got a little complicated in situations such when the studio sent transportation to pick her up.

“For months, I didn’t update my address. I would wake out of my new home at 3:45 A.M. and I would walk downtown for 15 minutes over to my marital home. I would sneak behind cars or behind the building because the driver was parked at the door,” he detailed. “I was dipping and hiding trying to make sure he didn’t know that something was up. I went to that type of extreme.”