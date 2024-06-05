Your account
Celebrity News

Amy Robach Reflects on Being ‘Breadwinner’ in All of Her Past Relationships

By
Amy RobachDave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

While praising her relationship with T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach threw some subtle shade at her exes.

The couple were joined on their “Amy and T.J.” podcast by matchmaker Thalia Ouimet, who discussed her idea that women should be tapping into their feminine energy to attract a man. On the Wednesday, June 5, episode, Holmes, 46, asked Ouimet what her thoughts were on critics who might say accessing your femininity translates into being weaker.

Ouimet responded by highlighting how “all the power” is in “feminine energy,” which was a message that spoke to Robach, 51, on a personal level.

“I’m laughing because I’m hearing you and I’m understanding that a little more now than I ever had before in my life. I was always on the other side of things. Always,” Robach recalled. “For the first time, I am open to that part of me that I haven’t been before.”

How 'GMA3' Returned After T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Official Exit

Robach went on to recall details about her past relationships.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“I have always been like, ‘No. I am the doer, the getter, the maker, the creator and the breadwinner,'” she noted. “So it is interesting not just accepting but embracing the other side of yourself in the right relationship.”

Robach first tied the knot with Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annalise in 1996. After more than a decade of marriage, Robach and McIntosh, 59, called it quits and she moved on with Andrew Shue in 2010.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline 427 Hot Pink Party, New York, America - 30 Apr 2015

News of Robach and Shue’s split came after she was spotted spending time with her then-GMA3 coanchor Holmes in November 2022. Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time but filed for divorce in December 2022. He was also previously married to Amy Person.

Andrew Shue and Amy Robach. Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Greenwich International Film Festival

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3. Holmes and Robach initially remained tight-lipped about the scandal before breaking their silence on their podcast, which has publicly documented the ups and downs in their relationship.

GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' Candid Quotes About Each Othe

“T.J. says this to me, ‘Don’t you want to date? Are you missing out on getting that opportunity to date?’ And I was like, ‘Getting the opportunity to date? Ew,'” Robach recalled on an April episode. “That is the last thing I want to do. Awkward first dates? No.”

Robach said she was confused why he even asked while Holmes poked fun at the situation, saying, “These are the conversations we have. Her boyfriend says to her, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to date?’ You are free, you have an opportunity now. I’m just saying.”

