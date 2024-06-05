While praising her relationship with T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach threw some subtle shade at her exes.

The couple were joined on their “Amy and T.J.” podcast by matchmaker Thalia Ouimet, who discussed her idea that women should be tapping into their feminine energy to attract a man. On the Wednesday, June 5, episode, Holmes, 46, asked Ouimet what her thoughts were on critics who might say accessing your femininity translates into being weaker.

Ouimet responded by highlighting how “all the power” is in “feminine energy,” which was a message that spoke to Robach, 51, on a personal level.

“I’m laughing because I’m hearing you and I’m understanding that a little more now than I ever had before in my life. I was always on the other side of things. Always,” Robach recalled. “For the first time, I am open to that part of me that I haven’t been before.”

Robach went on to recall details about her past relationships.

“I have always been like, ‘No. I am the doer, the getter, the maker, the creator and the breadwinner,'” she noted. “So it is interesting not just accepting but embracing the other side of yourself in the right relationship.”

Robach first tied the knot with Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annalise in 1996. After more than a decade of marriage, Robach and McIntosh, 59, called it quits and she moved on with Andrew Shue in 2010.

News of Robach and Shue’s split came after she was spotted spending time with her then-GMA3 coanchor Holmes in November 2022. Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time but filed for divorce in December 2022. He was also previously married to Amy Person.

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3. Holmes and Robach initially remained tight-lipped about the scandal before breaking their silence on their podcast, which has publicly documented the ups and downs in their relationship.

“T.J. says this to me, ‘Don’t you want to date? Are you missing out on getting that opportunity to date?’ And I was like, ‘Getting the opportunity to date? Ew,'” Robach recalled on an April episode. “That is the last thing I want to do. Awkward first dates? No.”

Robach said she was confused why he even asked while Holmes poked fun at the situation, saying, “These are the conversations we have. Her boyfriend says to her, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to date?’ You are free, you have an opportunity now. I’m just saying.”