T.J. Holmes is offering more details on the timeline of his talked-about relationship with Amy Robach.

During the Thursday, February 15, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, Robach, 51, asked when Holmes, 46, knew he loved his GMA3 costar.

“From birth. There was something that August 19th [when I was born]. There was a hole in my heart from birth. Doctors couldn’t figure it out,” Holmes joked before admitting he was “not sure” about the exact moment.

“[I] loved you for a long time. I have been in love with you in this way — I’m thinking in my mind when did I know that I was in trouble. When did I think, ‘Oh, this needs to be addressed,'” he continued. “I can’t pinpoint.”

Holmes noted that his feelings shifted after they started collaborating more.

“It was post-pandemic. 2022,” he said as Robach clarified that they “started working together closely” in 2020. “It was early 2022. We didn’t start talking about it until much later. But when I thought there was an issue for me was 2022. Going into spring 2022.”

Holmes and Robach worked alongside each other as cohosts on ABC’s morning talk show before their romance made headlines. In November 2022, photos surfaced of Holmes and Robach getting cozy outside of the office despite being married to other people.

As their personal lives made headlines, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig after more than a decade of marriage. Robach also ended her marriage to actor Andrew Shue, whom she married in 2010.

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from the network, which ABC later confirmed.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

After initially remaining silent on the scandal, Holmes and Robach clarified how their relationship started.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said in a December 2023 podcast episode.

Robach also claimed that her marriage to Melrose Place star Shue, 56, was over before she started dating Holmes.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she shared at the time. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

That same month, multiple outlets reported that Robach and Holmes’ respective former spouses started dating in the aftermath of the controversy. Shue and Fiebig, 46, have since been seen spending time together on multiple occasions.

A source exclusively told Us in December 2023 that Shue and Fiebig are “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”