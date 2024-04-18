T J Holmes Sometimes Asks Amy Robach If She Wants to Date Other People

Amy Robach revealed she and boyfriend T.J. Holmes have some surprising conversations — including on the topic of dating other people.

During the Thursday, April 18, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, Robach, 51, and guest Cheryl Burke were complaining about the idea of getting back into the dating scene.

“T.J. says this to me, ‘Don’t you want to date? Are you missing out on getting that opportunity to date?’ And I was like, ‘Getting the opportunity to date? Ew,'” Robach recalled. “That is the last thing I want to do. Awkward first dates? No.”

While the group laughed about Holmes’ question, Robach said she was confused why he even asked. Holmes, 46, also poked fun at the situation, saying, “These are the conversations we have. Her boyfriend says to her, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to date?’ You are free, you have an opportunity now. I’m just saying.”

Before finding love with Holmes, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009. The pair expanded their family with daughters Ava in 2002 and Annalise in 2006 before calling it quits.

Robach subsequently moved on with Andrew Shue, exchanging vows in 2010 and blending their families. (Shue, 57, shares sons Nate, Aidan and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

After more than a decade of marriage, Robach made headlines in November 2022 when she was spotted spending time with Holmes outside of the office. The scandal raised questions about Robach’s relationship with Shue, which has since ended. Holmes, meanwhile, was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time but filed for divorce in December 2022.

Us Weekly broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC, and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3. Holmes and Robach initially remained tight-lipped about the scandal. They broke their silence in December 2023 with the release of their podcast, which has offered glimpses into their romance.

Robach and Holmes shocked listeners earlier this year when one of their episodes was recorded amid a disagreement. The January episode sparked speculation that Robach and Holmes were headed for a breakup. They have since confirmed that they remain committed to a future together.

“We’re still together 🙂 If you’ve already listened to today’s episode on ‘Amy and T.J.,’ you’ll understand!” Robach captioned an Instagram video that same month. “If you haven’t, click the link in my bio to hear for yourself and let us know how you handle communication and conflict in your relationships!”

In the clip, Holmes discussed where they stand now, adding, “We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together. We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point I’m glad we did.”

Robach added: “Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes, we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent, we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships. So we hope that all you get something out of it and we hope you keep coming back.”