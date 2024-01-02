T.J. Holmes had a pointed message that seemingly referenced his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig‘s romance with Andrew Shue.

Holmes, 46, and girlfriend Amy Robach used the Tuesday, January 2, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast to discuss the lessons they learned from 2023.

“Tabloid stories aren’t reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year,” Holmes said before Robach, 50, added, “That’s a good one and very true.”

Holmes and Robach haven’t directly addressed the news that their former spouses, Fiebig, 46, and Shue, 56, are currently dating. The romance made headlines on the same day that Holmes and Robach launched their podcast, which addressed their affair scandal.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during the debut episode of his and Robach’s podcast in December.

The former GMA3 coanchors were a major topic of conversation when photos surfaced in November 2022 of them getting cozy outside of the office. Robach and Holmes ultimately parted ways with their respective spouses and have publicly showed off their love for each other.

Fiebig, who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Holmes, broke her silence two months after the drama played out.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” her attorney Stephanie Lehman told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Shue, however, opted to remain tight-lipped about the end of his marriage. He wiped all traces of Robach from his social media shortly after her relationship with Holmes made headlines.

During Tuesday’s podcast, Robach gushed over how her connection with Holmes paled in comparison to her past relationships. (She shares daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.)

“In 2023 I learned that I like holding hands. If you can remember, I used to say to you that I wasn’t a hugger and I didn’t like to hold hands,” she noted. “I don’t know if you are born that way or if you grow up with certain family dynamics but I was just never a big hugger or a big hand holder. It doesn’t mean I didn’t have strong feelings of love and friendship for people. It is just not how I expressed myself. But I now like holding hands.”

Robach cited Holmes as the reason she changed her mind, saying, “I like holding your hand. You make me feel safe. That was a big [fact] I learned about myself. I needed you in my life.”