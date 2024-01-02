Amy Robach said she learned a lot in 2023 after losing her “worldly possessions” amid her divorce from Andrew Shue.

“You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy,” Robach, 50, shared on the Tuesday, January 2, episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast” with boyfriend T.J. Holmes.

Holmes, 46, chuckled and questioned her meaning. “You lost most of your ‘worldly possessions?’” Holmes asked.

“I did. There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away,” Robach explained.

“It was a great yard sale,” Holmes quipped.

The pair were going back and forth listing various things they learned in 2023 for their first episode of the new year. Robach also appeared to shade Shue, 56, with one of her lessons being: “I’ve learned that you don’t really know someone until you divorce them.”

Holmes and Robach were first linked in November 2022 — while still married to Marilee Fiebig and Shue, respectively — when photos surfaced of the duo getting flirty with one another outside of the office. After the relationship went public, both Holmes and Robach filed for divorce from their spouses. The news anchors remained relatively quiet about the scandal until their podcast debuted last month.

According to Robach, she and Shue split during summer 2022. “Everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off [in] early August,” she said. “It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself. But it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn’t know that either one of us were getting divorced.”

Robach and Shue, who married in 2010, didn’t share any children, but they both had kids from previous marriages. She shares daughters Ava, 21, and Analise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh while Shue shares sons Nathaniel, 27, Aidan, 26, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. Robach is maintaining a connection with her former stepsons.

“Amy has a relationship with them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “She’s still in their lives and they communicate even though she’s not there day-to-day anymore.”

Amid their respective splits, Shue and Fiebig have reportedly sparked a romance.

Fiebig and Holmes, who share 10-year-old daughter Sabine, reached a divorce settlement in October.