Celebrity News

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue Bring the Heat, Pack on the PDA in NYC 6 Months Into Relationship

By
Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue Pack on the PDA, Share a Kiss in NYC 6 Months Into Their Relationship
Marilee Fiebig, Andrew Shue. Getty Images(2)

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue’s relationship is no longer flying under the radar after they were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City.

The couple was photographed kissing and hugging on Monday, June 10, while saying goodbye to each other in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.

In one extra steamy snap, Shue, 57, was seen getting handsy with Fiebig, 46, and grabbing her butt.

Fiebig wore a tie-dye dress, white sneakers and a pink sweatshirt tied around her waist during the embrace. Shue, meanwhile, donned navy shorts and a matching blue shirt with white athletic shoes.

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue Pack on the PDA, Share a Kiss in NYC 6 Months Into Their Relationship
BrosNYC / BACKGRID

The pair’s PDA-filled outing came six months after news broke in December 2023 that Fiebig and Shue were dating.

Their romance raised eyebrows at the time since the twosome got together one year after their respective exes, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, were caught getting cozy while still married.

Florence Pugh Defends Zach Braff Relationship

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years

Robach, 51, and Holmes’ relationship came to light in November 2022 when photos surfaced of the now former GMA3: What You Need to Know coanchors looking more than friendly out of the office. In the wake of the scandal, ABC cut ties with the duo and both marriages officially ended.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022. The exes, who share daughter Sabine, reached a settlement in October 2023.

Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and Wife Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship Timeline 443 BET Honors 2012 Pre-Honors Dinner

Related: T.J. Holmes, Marilee Fiebig’s Relationship: The Way They Were

Robach and Shue, who each have children from prior marriages, were declared legally single that same year.

Holmes and Robach addressed their relationship in December 2023 during an episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, claiming the timeline was skewed by the press.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case,” Holmes alleged. “Because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline 427 Hot Pink Party, New York, America - 30 Apr 2015

Related: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline

As Robach and Holmes moved forward as a couple, their ex-spouses sparked their own connection. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that Shue and Fiebig are “happy together” and that their romance is more than just a “rebound.”

The insider noted that Fiebig was “willing to move on and let go of the anger” she had for Holmes because she found “a true relationship” with Shue.

Since news of their romance broke last year, Fiebig and Shue have managed to stay quiet about their status. However, the duo were photographed in March smiling and holding hands on their way to dinner in the Big Apple prior to their June kissing moment.

